Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League’s early kick-off this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side slipped up with a disappointing 2-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Brighton last time out, bringing their six-game unbeaten run to an inglorious end.

However, Leeds have still enjoyed an excellent first season back in the top-flight and currently sit 11th in the table, just one point adrift of Aston Villa in 10th.

Meanwhile, Spurs are still fanning their faint hopes of securing a top-four finish, with a thrashing of Sheffield United leaving the club five points adrift of Chelsea with four games remaining.

Ryan Mason’s caretaker charge seems to have unshackled the Tottenham squad, with Gareth Bale scoring a hat-trick and Dele Alli returning from the fringes.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The game will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 8 May at Elland Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

What is the team news?

Captain Liam Cooper is available after serving a three-match suspension but Helder Costa and Adam Forshaw have both been ruled out. Raphinha and and Kalvin Phillips are both doubts.

Ben Davies is Tottenham’s only major absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski; Koch; Harrison, Phillips, Roberts, Dallas; Bamford

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Lo Celso, Hojbjerg; Son, Dele, Bale; Kane

What are the odds?

Leeds - 12/5

Draw - 11/4

Tottenham - 1/1

Prediction

Spurs seemed unshackled in their previous outing under Mason with the likes of Bale and Alli playing with a renewed sense of freedom. With more to gain than Leeds, their class should shine through despite such an inconsistent season. Leeds 0-2 Tottenham