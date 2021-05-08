(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Leeds United in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off with their hopes of a top four finish still alive.

If Spurs can win at Elland Road, they will leapfrog West Ham into fifth and close to within two points of Chelsea, who face the daunting trip to champions-elect Manchester City this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who are looking to bounce back after defeat to Brighton last time out, are still pushing for a top half finish in the Premier League, though they now face a rejuvenated Spurs side confident after thrashing Sheffield United as Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick.

In the opposite dugout, Ryan Mason will look to learn from what will likely be a short-term spell in charge of Spurs, with the young coach admitting Mauricio Pochettino is a big influence.

“I think energy is important and it’s important that it’s a good energy. Mauricio opened my eyes to a lot of things, him and his coaching team opened my eyes to a lot as a player and as a person as well. It’s important. If you’re doing something, you need to feel good, you need to be mentally in the right place to work and to compete. Yeah, it’s so important that we try and transmit this kind of feeling to each other, to our players, to the groundsmen, to the cleaners, everyone.

“When you get that feel good energy, the running doesn’t seem as hard, the competition doesn’t seem as hard, it’s a key to any environment to work well, not just in football but in life as well. Whether it’s at home with your kids, with your family – you need to be happy, you need to feel good, for sure.”