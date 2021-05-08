Leeds vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the latest updates from Elland Road in the Premier League this lunchtime
Tottenham Hotspur travel to Leeds United in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off with their hopes of a top four finish still alive.
If Spurs can win at Elland Road, they will leapfrog West Ham into fifth and close to within two points of Chelsea, who face the daunting trip to champions-elect Manchester City this afternoon.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side, who are looking to bounce back after defeat to Brighton last time out, are still pushing for a top half finish in the Premier League, though they now face a rejuvenated Spurs side confident after thrashing Sheffield United as Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick.
In the opposite dugout, Ryan Mason will look to learn from what will likely be a short-term spell in charge of Spurs, with the young coach admitting Mauricio Pochettino is a big influence.
“I think energy is important and it’s important that it’s a good energy. Mauricio opened my eyes to a lot of things, him and his coaching team opened my eyes to a lot as a player and as a person as well. It’s important. If you’re doing something, you need to feel good, you need to be mentally in the right place to work and to compete. Yeah, it’s so important that we try and transmit this kind of feeling to each other, to our players, to the groundsmen, to the cleaners, everyone.
“When you get that feel good energy, the running doesn’t seem as hard, the competition doesn’t seem as hard, it’s a key to any environment to work well, not just in football but in life as well. Whether it’s at home with your kids, with your family – you need to be happy, you need to feel good, for sure.”
Luke Ayling wants Leeds to bounce back
Leeds defender Luke Ayling wants his side to bounce back after a ‘poor game’ against Brighton last week and hopes they will showcase the ‘free flowing football’ that has made them a great team to watch this season. Here are his pre-match thoughts:
As it stands
Leeds come into the game sitting 11th in the Premier League table. Victory will be enough to send them back into the top 10 as they look to finish their first season back in the top flight with a top half finish.
Spurs have more on the line as they hunt for a spot in Europe next season. Three points today would give them a massive boost, sending them up to fifth where they would be just two points behind Chelsea who face Manchester City later today.
Team news - Changes
Neither Marcelo Bielsa nor Ryan Mason make a change to their starting XIs with both Leeds and Tottenham fielding the same teams that featured in their respective side’s last outing.
Team news - Leeds vs Tottenham
Will Ryan Mason be the next Spurs boss?
Tottenham’s interim manager, Ryan Mason, was asked whether he wanted to take on the role full-time after Tottenham’s search for a new head coach hit a couple of stumbling blocks. Ajax’s Erik ten Hag was in the conversation but is remaining at the Dutch club and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann chose to join Bayern Munich over Spurs. When asked the question about his ambitions at Spurs, Mason replied:
Recent form
Leeds’ six game unbeaten run came to an end last time out as they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Brighton. Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck did the damage to Marcelo Bielsa’s side who seemed to lack intensity without Kalvin Phillips in midfield.
On Tottenham’s part they bounced back well from their 1-0 loss to Man City in the Carabao Cup final by battering Sheffield United 4-0 last Saturday to keep their hopes of a top four finish alive. Spurs are currently five points off the pace so will be keen to get the better of Leeds this afternoon.
Leeds vs Tottenham team news
Captain Liam Cooper is available after serving a three-match suspension but Helder Costa and Adam Forshaw have both been ruled out. Raphinha and and Kalvin Phillips are both doubts.
Ben Davies is Tottenham’s only major absentee.
Leeds vs Tottenham prediction
Spurs seemed unshackled in their previous outing under Mason with the likes of Bale and Alli playing with a renewed sense of freedom. With more to gain than Leeds, their class should shine through despite such an inconsistent season. Leeds 0-2 Tottenham
Leeds vs Tottenham odds
Leeds - 12/5
Draw - 11/4
Tottenham - 1/1
Leeds vs Tottenham: Predicted line-ups
Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski; Koch; Harrison, Phillips, Roberts, Dallas; Bamford
Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Lo Celso, Hojbjerg; Son, Dele, Bale; Kane
