Tottenham Hotspur are aiming to keep their faint top-four hopes alive when they travel to Leeds United this afternoon.

After suffered defeat in the Carabao Cup final, Spurs won Ryan Mason’s first Premier League game in caretaker charge in tremendous style as Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick against relegated Sheffield United.

The victory left Spurs just five points adrift of Chelsea with four games remaining of the season and the likes of Dele Alli will hope to continue his return from the fringes.

Meanwhile, Leeds slipped up in a disappointing 2-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Brighton last time out, bringing their six-game unbeaten run to a dreary end.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have still enjoyed an excellent first season back in the top-flight, though, and currently sit 11th in the table. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The game will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 8 May at Elland Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

What is the team news?

Captain Liam Cooper is available after serving a three-match suspension but Helder Costa and Adam Forshaw have both been ruled out. Raphinha and and Kalvin Phillips are both doubts.

Ben Davies is Tottenham’s only major absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski; Koch; Harrison, Phillips, Roberts, Dallas; Bamford

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Lo Celso, Hojbjerg; Son, Dele, Bale; Kane

What are the odds?

Leeds - 12/5

Draw - 11/4

Tottenham - 1/1

Prediction

Spurs seemed unshackled in their previous outing under Mason with the likes of Bale and Alli playing with a renewed sense of freedom. With more to gain than Leeds, their class should shine through despite such an inconsistent season. Leeds 0-2 Tottenham