Tottenham Hotspur travel to Leeds United in the Premier League this afternoon.

Spurs secured their first victory under caretaker manager Ryan Mason in brilliant style last time out, thrashing Sheffield United as Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick.

The victory kept Tottenham’s faint hopes of securing a top-four finish alive, with the club trailing Chelsea by five points with four games remaining.

Leeds, meanwhile, stumbled to a disappointing 2-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Brighton last weekend, bringing a fantastic six-game unbeaten run to a sour end.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have still enjoyed a fine first season back in the top-flight and currently sit 11th in the table. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The game will get underway at 12.30pm on Saturday 8 May at Elland Road.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and the BT Sport App with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

What is the team news?

Captain Liam Cooper is available after serving a three-match suspension but Helder Costa and Adam Forshaw have both been ruled out. Raphinha and and Kalvin Phillips are both doubts.

Ben Davies is Tottenham’s only major absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Alioski; Koch; Harrison, Phillips, Roberts, Dallas; Bamford

Tottenham: Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Lo Celso, Hojbjerg; Son, Dele, Bale; Kane

What are the odds?

Leeds - 12/5

Draw - 11/4

Tottenham - 1/1

Prediction

Spurs seemed unshackled in their previous outing under Mason with the likes of Bale and Alli playing with a renewed sense of freedom. With more to gain than Leeds, their class should shine through despite such an inconsistent season. Leeds 0-2 Tottenham