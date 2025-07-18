Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Leeds complete signing of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff

Longstaff has agreed a four-year deal at Elland Road until 2029.

Mark Walker
Friday 18 July 2025 21:34 BST
Leeds United fans party outside Elland Road after team secure promotion to Premier League

Leeds have completed the signing of midfielder Sean Longstaff from Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee, reportedly an initial £10 million rising to £12 million.

Longstaff, 27, in the final year of his Newcastle contract, has agreed a four-year deal at Elland Road until 2029.

He was restricted to just eight Premier League starts for his hometown club last term.

The academy product made 171 top-flight appearances for the Magpies but had fallen behind Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, and Sandro Tonali in the pecking order.

The move ends Longstaff’s 18-year association with Newcastle, having come through the ranks at the north-east club.

Longstaff joins Leeds for an undisclosed fee, reportedly an initial £10 million rising to £12 million ((Mike Egerton/PA))

He told LUFCTV: “I remember obviously playing here as a little kid, nine, 10 years old. It is funny where life takes you. So to be back here now with the plans for the club and stuff, I think it is just really exciting to get going.

“I spoke to [Karl] Darlow straight away, but I have got to meet everyone. It seems like a really good group. I have heard great things.

“I think there is something to be said for a team that wants you and a club that really wants you. I think from the first time I spoke to Leeds, I sort of got a feeling that they really wanted me.

“It just fills you full of confidence and it just makes you want to repay those people. It is a massive, massive football club similar to Newcastle in a lot of ways.

He is Leeds’ fifth summer signing, following Lukas Nmecha, Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bournow, and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

