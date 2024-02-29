Leeds supporter injured after falling from top tier while celebrating

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Leeds fan was taken to hospital after an incident in the stands during the team’s FA Cup fifth-round match at Chelsea on Wednesday.

Leeds took the lead in the eighth minute of their FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge, which prompted the incident that is being investigated.

It was reported that the supporter fell from the top tier of the away end in the midst of the celebrations following the visitors’ early goal.

Both teams said an “incident” had occurred, but did not confirm a falling fan, and there was no immediate update on the fan’s condition.

Both clubs made statements after the final whistle, but they did not detail the nature of what had happened.

"Leeds United can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first half of tonight’s FA Cup game," a Leeds statement said.

"The incident is being investigated and is in the hands of the emergency services."

In a statement, Chelsea added: “Chelsea FC can confirm an incident involving a Leeds United supporter occurred in the Shed End of Stamford Bridge during the first-half of tonight’s FA Cup game.”

The game itself was not delayed and it went largely unnoticed at the time, and there was no impact on the celebrations when Mateo Joseph scored his second of the evening, although the mood in the Shed End will have been dented by Conor Gallagher’s 90th-minute winner.

Leeds were given a reduced away ticket allocation for the game, which was deemed ‘high risk’. Chelsea reduced the number of tickets to both home and away sections, with Leeds given 5,366 tickets.

The fans have an intense rivalry, stretching back until the 1960s when the north-south divide had a part in creating the gulf between supporters, and the remnants of which are still a factor in meetings between the two sides today.

With reporting from AP