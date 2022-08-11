Jesse Marsch backs Leeds’ high-intensity style to survive UK heatwave

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jesse Marsch believes his record in America shows that Leeds United don’t need to abandon their high-energy blueprint to win in the British heatwave.

Leeds’ pressing game relies on intensity and, under first Marcelo Bielsa and then Marsch, they made the most sprints in the Premier League last season.

But the American is confident their style of play can work against Southampton on Saturday, when temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees, and he took heart from New York Red Bulls’ winning habit in extreme heat during his time in charge.

He said: “One thing about sport in the US in the summer is that it is always hot, it is blistering, so there are things I have learned about how to manage fatigue and heat. When I was at New York, one of the questions was, ‘Can you play pressing football in the summer?’ And actually our record in matches over 90 degrees was really, really strong.”

Marsch has made seven signings this summer, with former Wigan and Everton player Joel Robles coming in this week as third-choice goalkeeper, and is looking to add a centre forward. Patrick Bamford, who missed much of last season, is available, but Marsch wants options beyond the versatile pair of Rodrigo and Dan James plus the youngster Joe Gelhardt.

He added: “We have been evaluating for the right striker but Patrick being fully fit helps us. We have some flexibility in that Rodri can play there and Dan can play there. Joffy [Gelhardt], I consider one of the first-team group.”

Luis Sinisterra is fit to make his debut at Southampton after suffering a hamstring injury in pre-season. The Colombian was signed as the replacement for Raphinha when last season’s top scorer joined Barcelona.

Sinisterra, who scored 23 goals for Feyenoord last year, is likely to make his bow at St Mary’s as a substitute. Marsch added: “We have been cautious with him but he looked so good that we introduced him into training. He is not 100 percent fit but there is a good possibility he can help us with limited minutes.”

Captain Liam Cooper and Adam Forshaw are also available again as Leeds’ injury problems are easing, while there has been the welcome sight of Stuart Dallas back on the training pitch as he continues his recovery from a broken leg, though there is no timetable for when the Northern Ireland international may play again.

Junior Firpo and Luke Ayling are closer to returns while winger James is eligible again after missing Saturday’s win over Wolves through suspension.