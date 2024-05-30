Leeds announce new shirt sponsor agreement as Red Bull group takes off in England
The Elland Road club missed out on promotion to the Premier League after a playoff final defeat
Red Bull has bought a minority stake in Leeds United and will become their principal shirt sponsor next season. Leeds will spend a second campaign back in the Championship after they lost the play-off final to Southampton last Sunday.
The global soft drink company has added the Championship outfit to its large portfolio of football clubs with the investment which sees it join existing owners 49ers Enterprises.
While Red Bull’s logo will be on the front of the men’s and women’s first-team kits, the club’s name or Elland Road stadium will not change.
“I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club,” United chairman Paraag Marathe said.
“As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future.
“Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”
Leeds joins the ranks of football clubs that Red Bull is involved with around the world, joining RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, RB Bragantino and RB Brazil, as well as Liefering. They formerly owned RB Ghana.
RB Leipzig
Bundesliga, Germany
Red Bull Salzburg
Bundesliga, Austria
FC Liefering
Second League, Austria
New York Red Bulls
MLS, USA
RB Bragantino
Serie A, Brazil
RB Brasil (Bragantino II)
Campeonato Paulista Serie A3, Brazil
Leeds United
Championship, England
Red Bull chief executive of corporate projects and investments Oliver Mintzlaff said: “We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United.
“A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history.
“The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull.”
