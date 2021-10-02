Leeds vs Watford confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Leeds and Watford both come into their meeting today in the bottom half of the Premier League table after indifferent starts to the season.

But it is Marcelo Bielsa’s team who are desperate for a victory as they have not won any of their first six league matches and currently sit in the bottom three.

Watford have picked up four points in their last two matches against Norwich and Newcastle and will see this as another eminently winnable fixture.

But Elland Road will be roaring on their side as Leeds look to arrest an early season slump that many did not see coming.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is it?

The match will take place at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 October.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Bielsa has confirmed that Patrick Bamford is not available for the clash with Watford, meaning Rodrigo will almost certainly start at Elland Road. Diego Llorente could also feature as he comes back into the fold. Jack Harrison will hope to regain the place he lost to Dan James in the defeat by West Ham.

Watford look set to be without Tom Cleverley after he went off during their draw with Newcastle last weekend due to an injury. Midfielder Peter Etebo tore a quad muscle at the end of the same game, meaning he will not feature.

Confirmed line-ups

Leeds XI: Meslier, Cooper, Shackleton, Llorente, Firpo, Klich, Raphinha, James, Phillips, Dallas, Rodrigo

Watford XI: Foster, Sierralta, Rose, Troost-Ekong, Femenía, Sarr, Dennis, Kucka, Sissoko, Tufan, King

Odds

Leeds: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Watford: 7/2

Prediction

Watford’s only points on the road so far this season came at Carrow Road as they swatted aside a desperate looking Norwich. But Leeds are yet to win in front of their own fans in the Premier League, drawing one and losing two. This is probably their best chance yet to secure a victory and you do feel they will have a little too much for Xisco Munoz’s side. 2-1 to Leeds.