Leeds vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

It has gone somewhat under the radar but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are yet to win a Premier League game so far this season.

The ever-entertaining Yorkshire outfit thrilled neutrals last year in their first top-flight campaign for well over a decade, but have found things more difficult at the start of the 2021/22 season.

Meanwhile, Watford’s return to the Premier League has been an indifferent one so far with two wins, one draw and three defeats.

Watford have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Leeds so come into this one with a historical advantage. But Leeds will still be the favourites to win as they look to finally kickstart their campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match today.

When is it?

The match will take place at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 October.

How can I watch it?

The match is not available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Bielsa has confirmed that Patrick Bamford is not available for the clash with Watford, meaning Rodrigo will almost certainly start at Elland Road. Diego Llorente could also feature as he comes back into the fold. Jack Harrison will hope to regain the place he lost to Dan James in the defeat by West Ham.

Watford look set to be without Tom Cleverley after he went off during their draw with Newcastle last weekend due to an injury. Midfielder Peter Etebo tore a quad muscle at the end of the same game, meaning he will not feature.

Confirmed line-ups

Leeds XI: Meslier, Cooper, Shackleton, Llorente, Firpo, Klich, Raphinha, James, Phillips, Dallas, Rodrigo

Watford XI: Foster, Sierralta, Rose, Troost-Ekong, Femenía, Sarr, Dennis, Kucka, Sissoko, Tufan, King

Odds

Leeds: 8/11

Draw: 3/1

Watford: 7/2

Prediction

Watford’s only points on the road so far this season came at Carrow Road as they swatted aside a desperate looking Norwich. But Leeds are yet to win in front of their own fans in the Premier League, drawing one and losing two. This is probably their best chance yet to secure a victory and you do feel they will have a little too much for Xisco Munoz’s side. 2-1 to Leeds.