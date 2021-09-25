David Moyes must consider how to get Michail Antonio back in the West Ham team as they make the trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.

Jarrod Bowen deputised impressively against Manchester United in both league and League Cup but with Antonio now having served his suspension, Moyes will likely alter the composition of his attack.

West Ham take on a side yet to secure a victory in the league this season with Marcelo Bielsa’s defensive options depleted due to injury and suspension.

Leeds advanced beyond Fulham on penalties on Tuesday night to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 25 September at Elland Road.

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on television in the United Kingdom but highlights will be shown on Match of the Day, which begins on BBC One at 10.30pm.

What is the team news?

Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford both missed Leeds’ win over Fulham with injuries picked up against Newcastle last Friday while Raphinha is also struggling with a hip issue.

Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa could be without as many as seven of his typical first-choice squad with Pascal Strujik still suspended, Jack Harrison a major doubt and defenders Robin Koch and Diego Llorente long term fixtures on the club’s treatment table.

David Moyes must decide who to leave out of his attack with Michail Antonio almost certain to come back into the Premier League side.

Pablo Fornals or summer signing Nikola Vlasic may be the likeliest to be left out, with West Ham also in Europa League action on Thursday. Kurt Zouma will keep his place after an outstanding first league start for his new club against Manchester United last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds - Meslier; Dallas, Ayling, Cooper, Firpo; Phillips; James, Rodrigo, Klich, Roberts; Bamford.

West Ham - Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio.

Odds

Leeds 9/5

Draw 12/5

West Ham 11/8

Prediction

West Ham secured a 2-1 victory in Yorkshire last season and a similar result is a possibility with West Ham in excellent form and Leeds yet to record their first win of the league season. Marcelo Bielsa’s side will cause the visitors problems, though — this one may be a score draw. Leeds United 2-2 West Ham.