Leeds come from behind to inflict another loss on rock-bottom Wolves

Leeds came from behind to beat Wolves 3-1 and extend the hosts’ losing start to the Premier League season to five matches.

Boss Vitor Pereira was backed by the Molineux hierarchy with a new three-year deal during the week but there was nothing for him to celebrate as Leeds picked up their first win since the opening day – and their first on the road.

Wolves are still without a point and defeat left them rooted to the bottom of the table, already four points adrift of safety and seven behind the newly promoted Whites.

Wolves took the lead in a Premier League match for the first time this season through Ladislav Krejci’s first for the club but Daniel Farke’s men ran riot in the last 15 minutes of the half to flip the game on its head.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin started the onslaught with Leeds’ first goal from open play this campaign, Anton Stach fired in a brilliant free-kick, then Noah Okafor’s effort on the stroke of half-time gave Leeds a healthy advantage.

That did the damage for Wolves and fans aimed their chants at the club’s ownership, Fosun Group, and chairman Jeff Shi, singing “you sold the team, now sell the club”.

Wolves started well and got the opener in the eighth minute – Tolu Arokodare played a neat one-touch exchange with Fer Lopez and the latter fed the ball through to Krejci, who expertly lifted it beyond goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Leeds settled down and began to cause a threat down the left through Okafor, who got in behind the back line but had a couple of crosses dealt with by the Wolves defence.

The away side’s growing confidence was evident and after Lopez was robbed of possession in midfield, Brenden Aaronson blasted over the crossbar from distance.

They got their due rewards just after the half-hour mark when Calvert-Lewin jumped highest to nod in Jayden Bogle’s delivery and level the scores.

Leeds continued to put the hosts under pressure and found themselves with a free-kick 20 yards from goal after Krejci brought down Calvert-Lewin. Stach bent a superb effort past the despairing dive of Jose Sa and into the top corner to give the visitors the lead.

There was still time in the first period for things to get worse for Pereira’s side, Stach this time turned supplier with an arrowing drive through the middle of the park which teed up Okafor to finish.

Wolves needed to respond after the interval and threatened when Marshall Munetsi saw a header saved by Darlow.

The hosts were running out of time but Leeds looked comfortable in defence and Darlow was alert to keep out Joao Gomes and maintain his team’s two-goal advantage.

Many Wolves fans had already headed for the exit doors by the time the full-time whistle blew and those left in the stadium made their feelings known after another dismal afternoon for their team.

