Arsenal take on Leicester this afternoon in the first Premier League game of the weekend, on the back of the Gunners’ Carabao Cup victory over Leeds on Tuesday.

Calum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah scored the goals for Arsenal in their 2-0 win against Marcelo Bielsa’s team, earning the north London club a spot in the last eight of the tournament. That result improved Arsenal’s unbeaten streak to 10 matches, and their next aim is to leapfrog Leicester in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side travel to the King Power Stadium in 10th place in the standings, a spot behind Leicester but level on points.

Follow Leicester vs Arsenal LIVE!

Brendan Rodgers’ players are looking to make it three straight wins in the top flight, following victories over Manchester United and Brentford in their last two league outings. On top of that, they edged Brighton on penalties in the Carabao Cup this week.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.30pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport 1 in the UK. Subscribers can also stream the action live on the broadcaster’s app and website.

What was the team news?

Arsenal defender Ben White had to be taken off early in the second half against Leeds on Tuesday night, with Arteta later explaining that the defender had been suffering from illness.

He is expected back here, however, with fellow defenders Pablo Mari and Kieran Tierney potentially returning as well. Midfielder Granit Xhaka will remain on the sidelines a while longer.

Leicester, meanwhile, could be without a number of players, including Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, James Justin and Wesley Fofana.

Confirmed line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Thomas, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Castagne; Tielemans, Soumare, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Chambers, Gabriel, Tavares; Partey, Lokonga, Saka, Smith Rowe; Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Odds

Leicester: 29/20

Draw: 12/5

Arsenal: 15/8

Prediction

A competitive game that will end as a scoring draw. Leicester 2-2 Arsenal.