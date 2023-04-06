Leicester interim boss Adam Sadler expects to be in dugout for Bournemouth clash

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Interim Leicester boss Adam Sadler has confirmed he expects to be in charge for Saturday’s Premier League game against Bournemouth.

Sadler is in temporary charge along with fellow first-team coach Mike Stowell following Brendan Rodgers’ sacking last week and the pair were at the helm for Tuesday’s home defeat to Aston Villa.

They are set to remain in the dugout for the crunch clash against the Cherries, but Sadler was unable to give an update about Leicester’s managerial search.

“The situation remains exactly as it was. Mike and I will prepare the team tomorrow and be ready for the game on Saturday and beyond that, there are no new updates,” he said.

“We will prepare for every game with our usual processes. It is going to be a massive game, we understand that, but there will be no difference in the way we go about preparing.

“Mike and I have been at this football club for a long time so we know these players very well, they know us very well, so it is just about remaining positive.

“It is a very talented group of players and our job is to give them our full support, which is what we’re doing.

“Mike and I have worked closely with Brendan and it is a sad situation to see Brendan leave, but that has happened now. All we can do is look at the next fixture and prepare the team to go and win the game.”

Leicester did not suffer any fresh injuries in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Villa, which kept them in the relegation zone, but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will be suspended following his red card.

And Sadler revealed positive news on Jonny Evans and Youri Tielemans’ fitness.

“There are no injury concerns from the game on Tuesday, so there is nothing to report on that,” he added.

“Jonny trained this morning with the group and I expect Youri to be back with the group on Friday to partake in some of that session.”