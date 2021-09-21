Ricardo Pereira admits Leicester’s mentality needs to be right at The Den

Ricardo Pereira has warned Leicester to ignore the ferocious atmosphere at The Den in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Millwall.

The 27-year-old has admitted the Foxes are itching to get back to winning ways, following Sunday’s 2-1 Premier League loss at Brighton.

Boss Brendan Rodgers could look to freshen up his line-up for the cup encounter, but Pereira insisted whoever takes the field has a responsibility to help the club get back on track.

“I heard it’s a good atmosphere there, but we have to concentrate on our game,” he told Leicester’s official club website.

“When you don’t win the good thing is that you play again in three days.

“You have another game, an opportunity to do better, to change things and change the momentum.

“That’s what we will do on Wednesday. It depends on the mentality you go into the game with.

“If you go in with the wrong mentality it can be difficult, because we have more to lose than them.

“We have to go in with a good mentality and do our best.”

Ayoze Perez could return after suspension, but Rodgers will be tempted to make a number of changes to rest and rotate his squad in south east London.

“We know we did good things in the second-half but we are disappointed and the team was sad at the end,” said Pereira.

“Now we need to bring our desire to the next game, do better and win.

“It was a hard game. You have to take the good things from it, learn from our mistakes and do better next time.”