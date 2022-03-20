Brentford travel to Leicester City on Sunday for a Premier League fixture where star signing Christian Eriksen is sure to line-up for his club.

Eriksen joined the side in the winter transfer window and has played well for Thomas Frank ever since. The manager has said the signing wasn’t a gamble and he believes Eriksen will be the club’s greatest ever signing.

“For me it was not a gamble,” the manager said. “I was convinced he could help us and that he could be the best signing ever for Brentford.

“It was not an injury, it was a heart condition. So he wouldn’t have lost any speed or anything. There’s a mental issue but when he decided he wanted to play that was it.”

But who else will line-up for the teams? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, 20 March at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture won’t be televised in the UK but the highlights of the match will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports’ Football YouTube channel and the BBC’s Match of the Day 2.

Team news

For Leicester Caglar Soyuncu is a doubt after failing a fitness test ahead of their Rennes clash and Marc Albrighton and Wilfred Ndidi also may not feature due to injury.

Meanwhile Brentford will be without Josh Dasilva as he is still serving his ban after receiving a red card. The visitors also won’t have Tarique Fosu or Julian Jeanvier due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Fofana, Thomas; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Lookman, Iheanacho, Barnes

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Canos; Mbeumo, Toney.

Odds

Leicester City - 6/5

Draw - 23/10

Brentford - 23/10

Prediction

Brentford’s bright start to this season has fizzled and Leicester haven’t wowed fans as they have been inconsistent. But with the motivation to crack the top 10 Brendan Rogers’ side should get the win in a hard fought close match. Leicester 2-1 Brentford.