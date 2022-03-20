Leicester City host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday and they could crack the top ten if other results go their way.

The hosts have the boost of Welsey Fofana, who returned earlier this week, and manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his comeback.

“He’s an amazing player, that’s what top players do,” Rodgers told BT Sport after the second leg against Rennes. “He’s only been back training a few weeks but they [top players] want to go and head it and show that determination. That’s what we’ve missed for a lot of the season.

“That’s a top player’s mentality, he’s such a top prospect. Now he’s just got to try and build his fitness up. He was exceptional on the night.”

But who else will line-up and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm on Sunday, 20 March at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch?

The fixture won’t be televised in the UK but the highlights of the match will be available for fans to watch on Sky Sports’ Football YouTube channel and the BBC’s Match of the Day 2.

Team news

For Leicester Caglar Soyuncu is a doubt after failing a fitness test ahead of their Rennes clash and Marc Albrighton and Wilfred Ndidi also may not feature due to injury.

Meanwhile Brentford will be without Josh Dasilva as he is still serving his ban after receiving a red card. The visitors also won’t have Tarique Fosu or Julian Jeanvier due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Amartey, Fofana, Thomas; Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison; Lookman, Iheanacho, Barnes

Brentford: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Canos; Mbeumo, Toney.

Odds

Leicester City - 6/5

Draw - 23/10

Brentford - 23/10

Prediction

Brentford’s bright start to this season has fizzled and Leicester haven’t wowed fans as they have been inconsistent. But with the motivation to crack the top 10 Brendan Rogers’ side should get the win in a hard fought close match. Leicester 2-1 Brentford.