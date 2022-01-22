Leicester fixed on bouncing back quickly after Spurs shock, says Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Leicester next face Brighton after their late loss to Spurs in midweek.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall insists Leicester can use their late collapse against Tottenham as inspiration.
The midfielder admits morale was low after they conceded two quickfire Steven Bergwijn goals in stoppage time to lose 3-2 on Wednesday.
The Foxes next host Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday and are aiming to reduce the 10-point gap to the top seven.
Defeat by Spurs hit their hopes of mounting a European challenge but Dewsbury-Hall believes they can use it to their advantage.
He told the club’s official website: “I’ve never experienced anything like that but, of course, hopefully I won’t experience anything like that again. That’s football, you can never predict what’s going to happen.
“The game is never won, no matter what the time is, so it’s something you can definitely learn from.
“That’s the only positive you can take. It’s something a lot of people will be looking at and it’s about moving forward in a positive manner because no one wants that happen again. It’s an awful feeling but it’s about dusting ourselves down now and moving onto the next game.
“It was quite a shock, to be honest. I think for a lot of the players, it’s something you’re not used to seeing. We played 94 minutes of the game really well and it was just that last lapse of judgement at the end that cost us.
“It was really low in there and the players were just so upset for ourselves and the fans but we can put it right at the weekend against Brighton.
“That’s the good thing about the Premier League. You’ve got a quick chance to bounce back, you’ve just got to try and learn from that, try and take what you can and move on and move forward.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies