Leicester report pre-tax loss of £33.1million but see revenue rise

Leicester City have announced a pre-tax loss of £33.1million in their latest accounts.

The Foxes have published the figures for the year ending 31 May 2021.

Despite the effects of Covid, including playing behind closed doors, revenue grew by £76.2million on the previous year to £226.2million.

The club also made a £43.9million profit in player trading while two consecutive fifth-placed Premier League finishes and winning the FA Cup helped boost revenue.

Chief executive Susan Whelan said: “A second season in the grip of the pandemic, played almost entirely without supporters, presented a great number of challenges.

“That we were able to turn that into one of the most successful seasons in the club’s history – across our teams – is testament to the diligence and skill of our personnel, the unending support of our fans and the performances of our team on the pitch.

“Our Chairman, Khun Aiyawatt, and the entire Srivaddhanaprabha family have been there for the club throughout, providing security across the business that has enabled us to continue investing in excellence, while supporting the welfare of our staff and communities throughout challenging times.”