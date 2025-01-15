Faltering Leicester booed off as Ruud van Nistelrooy struggles continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Marc Guehi struck in the second half as Crystal Palace won 2-0 at Leicester City and condemned the Foxes to a sixth straight Premier League defeat.

Boos rang around the King Power Stadium at full-time after a result that left Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side still two points from safety.

Leicester had produced a rare display of dominance in the first half but went into the break goalless despite having 11 shots, although Mateta had squandered a glorious chance to put the away side in front.

And it only took seven second-half minutes for Palace to click into gear as Mateta made amends for his miss, before Guehi wrapped up the points for Palace with 12 minutes left.

Three chances fell by the way of Jamie Vardy within the first 18 minutes but he managed to miss all three, with the best one coming after Stephy Mavididi played a through ball to the striker but he shot straight at visiting goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Leicester were in total control but have recently made a habit of giving their opponents goals, and they almost did it again.

Palace did well to force the hosts back into their own half following a string of passes and Victor Kristiansen’s clearance was chased down by Will Hughes straight into the path of Mateta, who somehow shanked his first-time effort over the crossbar.

open image in gallery Marc Guehi helped Palace beat Leicester ( PA Wire )

Leicester continued to create chances, with James Justin the next to come close from a free-kick which left Henderson rooted to the spot but flew wide of the post.

The visitors waited right until the end of the opening half for their best spell. Tyrick Mitchell’s initial blocked shot sat nicely for Hughes at the edge of the area but the midfielder fired his powerful effort over the crossbar.

Leicester paid the price for not cashing in on their first-half dominance in the 52nd minute.

Mateta bullied Jannik Vestergaard to pounce on Ismaila Sarr’s perfectly timed through ball before he rounded Jakub Stolarczyk and made no mistake this time in slotting into an empty net.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure in the opening 15 minutes of the second half and Stolarczyk had to spread himself brilliantly to deny Mitchell from close range to keep the deficit at one.

Van Nistelrooy’s triple substitution midway through the half aimed to reassert Leicester’s command but Patson Daka and Vardy failed to hit the target either side of Boubakary Soumare’s strike which hit the upright.

And Palace again punished Leicester’s wastefulness as Guehi wrapped up the points in the 78th minute. Eberechi Eze’s dinked free-kick dropped for the England defender, who lashed high into the net for his third goal of the season.