Leicester to face Rennes in last 16 of Europa Conference League
The Foxes had failed to progress from the group stage of the Europa League
Leicester City will play French club Rennes in the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.
The Foxes, who failed to progress from the group stage of the Europa League, came through 7-2 on aggregate against Danish side Randers.
The first leg of the tie will be played on 10 March at the King Power Stadium, with the return in France a week later.
Rennes, who sit fifth in Ligue 1, were among the eight seeded teams, having qualified unbeaten at the top of Group G.
Italian side Roma will play Dutch club Vitesse while Marseille host Swiss side Basel.
Bodo/Glimt, who knocked out Scottish giants Celtic, tackle Dutch outfit AZ Alkmaar while PSV Eindhoven meet Copenhagen.
Partizan Belgrade take on Feyenoord, Gent will be up against Greek Super League side PAOK and LASK play Czech team Slavia Prague.
The final of Uefa’s new European competition will take place in Tirana, Albania on 25 May.
