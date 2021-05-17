No punishment for Leicester’s Palestinian flag celebrations at FA Cup final
Leicester and Chelsea will meet again in the league next week
Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana are set to avoid any disciplinary sanction after they celebrated with a Palestinian flag during Leicester’s FA Cup final success on Saturday.
The pair held either end of the flag during a lap of honour and Choudhury had it draped over his shoulders when he collected his medal following the 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.
The move came amid renewed conflict between Israel and Palestine, and was interpreted in some quarters as a political gesture.
However, it is understood the Football Association does not investigate the general use of flags on the field of play.
Fofana was one of the stand-out performers for the Foxes at Wembley, while Choudhury made a late appearance as substitute.
The win was the club’s first-ever FA Cup success, while Leicester City are also chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League to secure Champions League football next season.
Additional reporting by PA
