No punishment for Leicester’s Palestinian flag celebrations at FA Cup final

Hamza Choudhury and Wesley Fofana are set to avoid any disciplinary sanction after they celebrated with a Palestinian flag during Leicester’s FA Cup final success on Saturday.

The pair held either end of the flag during a lap of honour and Choudhury had it draped over his shoulders when he collected his medal following the 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

The move came amid renewed conflict between Israel and Palestine, and was interpreted in some quarters as a political gesture.

However, it is understood the Football Association does not investigate the general use of flags on the field of play.

Fofana was one of the stand-out performers for the Foxes at Wembley, while Choudhury made a late appearance as substitute.

The win was the club’s first-ever FA Cup success, while Leicester City are also chasing a top-four finish in the Premier League to secure Champions League football next season.

Additional reporting by PA