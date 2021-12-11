Luke Thomas: Leicester determined to return to winning ways against Newcastle

The academy product insists there is a determination to improve both results and performances.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 11 December 2021 13:48
Luke Thomas hopes Leicester can bounce back against Newcastle on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Leicester left-back Luke Thomas wants to see the Foxes return to winning ways against Newcastle

Brendan Rodgers’ team host the Magpies on Sunday looking to bounce back from successive defeats.

Leicester lost 3-2 at Napoli in midweek, with their disappointing exit from the Europa League coming just days after they were beaten by Aston Villa

As Leicester prepare to return to Premier League action, Thomas insists there is a determination in the squad to improve both results and performances.

Thomas told LCFC TV: “Newcastle are always a difficult team to beat, but we know, if we’re on our best form and if we show our qualities, we know we can beat any team in the league. If we can show that on Sunday, we can get the three points.

“It’s been a difficult season so far. We’ve not quite got the rub of the green in games. We know we can turn that around so quickly. We’ve still got more than half of the season to go and we know we can get to the places we want to be in at the end of the season.

“We’ll look to start by doing that on Sunday against Newcastle. That’s what we’re like as a team, bouncing back after a defeat. We’ll look to do that on Sunday and hopefully we’ll come out with the three points.”

Reflecting on the 2-1 defeat to Villa, a game in which Leicester led, Thomas said: “It’s a game we can learn from.

“We started the game well. We could have been two or three up at half-time, but going in at 1-1 was a hard one to take for the team. Coming out in the second half and them getting the early goal, we were pushing for the rest of the game.

“They dropped back and it’s always hard to break a team down when they’ve got that one-goal lead. The fans can be massive. They’re always behind us in each game, so hopefully they’ll be on Sunday and we can show them what we can do and get the three points they’ll want.”

Leicester continue to monitor their players ahead of Sunday’s game amid a Covid outbreak at the club.

Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, Jannik Vestergaard, Daniel Amartey, Ademola Lookman, Filip Benkovic and Vontae Daley-Campbell all missed the defeat to Napoli due to illness or for coronavirus-related reasons.

Youri Tielemans returned from a five-match absence with a calf injury to start the match in Naples and the midfielder, having played 77 minutes, is expected to be involved again.

