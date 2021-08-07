After so much concentration on Jack Grealish, and what he can do for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s side lose concentration in what they do best. A simple Rodri pass was misplaced to put Nathan Ake in danger, and effectively gift the Community Shield to Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho picked himself up after being fouled and smashed in the subsequent penalty. Leicester celebrated like it was much more than the shield - and it was. It was the proper return of supporters for a domestic game. That could be felt from that end throughout, and particularly at the final whistle. There can’t have been a shield as celebrated as this in a long time.

Brendan Rodgers’s side were fittingly good value for a 1-0 win that will lead to renewed discussion over the value of City’s business – and what they need.

It should not be overlooked that the eventual introduction of Grealish did change the game, electrically charging it, even if it did look little more than an indulgence rather than anything truly productive.

Such an impact is an undeniable virtue of his. He’s just so watchable as a player. Grealish immediately went on a series of runs that enlivened the whole encounter. This is why people come to watch football, which felt symbolic given the fact this was the biggest crowd for a domestic game this year – and since the Covid crisis started.

It was just a pity it wasn’t that completely full, allowances for the fact City are that bit further away from London notwithstanding.

There’s also the nature of the fixture. It’s not quite the real thing, and remains something of an elevated pre-season friendly. That’s why it didn’t really feel like it was this that Leicester were celebrating. They were celebrating the occasion.

Any notions that this would be a particularly instructive game were probably undermined by City’s teamsheet. Sam Edozie and Cole Palmer clearly have plenty of promise, as even flashes of this game displayed, but it also displayed that they’re not quite ready for a regular run.

Leicester did play more of their best side, so more of their play was closer to what Rodgers would idealise. It still wasn’t the real thing either. Even the eventual winner was from a breakaway. You’d expect more proactive play from Leicester throughout the season.

It’s actually been a long time since the fixture was any way indicative at all. Only one winner from the last decade has actually gone on to win the league – which was City in 2018.

It all makes Guardiola’s attempts to recast it as a proper “title” in its own right all the more ironic.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s late penalty was the difference (Getty Images)

Leicester only changed their own rules on the fixture on the eve of the match. Prior to Friday, they didn’t recognise results or goals in the shields as part of their record, meaning Vardy's strike from 2016 hadn’t been counted.

That was changed the day before this match, and he had chances to change the record again either side of half-time. For the first, Vardy seemed to have the goal at his mercy after fine work down the left from Ryan Bertrand, only to divert his finish towards the centre. Zack Steffen still had to show superb reflexes to keep it out. For the second, he didn’t get that far, as Ruben Dias – of course – charged him down.

That was one of a few openings Leicester had developed from their smoother attacks. City, with fewer regular starters, were much more stop-start.

Riyad Mahrez was as fluid as ever, though. There was one second-half attack where he was in such a groove, and on such a surge, that Bertrand’s only recourse was to scythe him down. The Leicester defender got a booking for that.

That did mean the game raised one point, that has been rumbling over the summer. Guardiola evidently just loves Grealish as a player, and sees him an investment, but the question remains whether City really need him. If there’s one thing this squad has in abundance, more than anything else, it’s supremely technical creators that can play in the middle or out wide. Bernardo Silva even came on to remind us of his presence – as well as the fact he’s pretty good!

It has been mooted that Guardiola will as often use Grealish as a No8, interchanging with Ilkay Gundogan depending on what a game demands.

The German was another player to step up here, most conspicuously when he stepped up for a first-half free-kick. Only a brilliant Kasper Schmeichel save kept it out.

Is it possible, then, that Grealish is just the ultimate luxury player?

Jack Grealish made his Man City debut off the bench (AFP via Getty Images)

He’s certainly a jewel for the fans. This was just another match where so many of them in a stadium were willing him onto the pitch.

If you count up England’s games from Euro 2020, Saturday’s match made it 474 minutes that a Wembley crowd have been literally crying out for his introduction.

That must be some kind of record in itself.

When he eventually came on, after 65 minutes here, there was a huge roar from the City end – but also boos from Leicester. They can perhaps empathise with wealthier clubs, and especially City, buying their most cherished stars. One was on the pitch. There were ironic cheers from that end when Mahrez blazed a chance over the bar.

There was a welcome roar when Iheanacho won the game at the other end. It was a reminder of what we’ve been missing – although the real thing is still to come.

City will hope that the same can be said for Grealish, and for a full team.