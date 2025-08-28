Leicester sack manager 10 days before start of WSL season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leicester City have dismissed Amandine Miquel as their manager just 10 days before their opening match of the WSL season, with assistant Amaury Messuwe also departing.

Miquel was originally appointed in the summer of 2024 and signed a three-year deal at the club, though she spent just one season with the Foxes.

Leicester finished 10th in the WSL last season under her management, winning just five of her 22 WSL matches, though she guided her side clear of relegation.

However Miquel, who previously managed French side Reims, departs less than two weeks before the start of the WSL season, which begins on 7 September for the Foxes as they take on Manchester United.

“We can confirm that LCFC Women have decided to part company with Manager Amandine Miquel and Assistant Manager Amaury Messuwe, who leave their roles with immediate effect,” said a statement on Leicester’s club website.

“We would like to thank Amandine and Amaury for their hard work and professionalism during their time with the Club, and we wish them both the very best in their future endeavours.

“The squad continues its preparations under the wider coaching team ahead of the new WSL campaign, while we will provide a further update once the process of appointing a new LCFC Women Manager has been concluded,” it added.

Miquel is the fourth Leicester manager to get the sack since December 2021, as well as the fourth managerial change of the summer in the WSL.

Tottenham replaced Robert Vilahamn with Martin Ho in early July, while Manchester City appointed Andree Jeglertz to replace Gareth Taylor and Liverpool appointed the latter earlier this month.

The league season begins on Friday, 5 September with a blockbuster match between title contenders Manchester City and last season’s domestic treble winners Chelsea.