Leicester City welcome Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have endured a difficult week after succumbing to a 3-2 defeat against Napoli, which ensured that the Foxes will drop into the Europa Conference League knockout stages.

There has been little joy to add in the league, either, with Leicester’s set-piece weakness exposed once again in a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend.

Meanwhile, Newcastle finally secured their first win of the season at the fifteenth attempt, as Callum Wilson struck the only goal against Burnley.

Eddie Howe’s side were only three points adrift of safety heading into the weekend and will hope to kick on after finally ending their drought. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 12 December at the King Power Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Leicester are suffering from a host of injury problems with Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira, Jannik Vestergaard, Ayoze Perez, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amartey, James Justin and Filip Benkovic all ruled out.

Paul Dummett is absent for Newcastle while Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar are doubts. Ciaran Clark is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Barnes

Newcastle: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis; Murphy, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximan; Joelinton, Wilson

Odds

Leicester - 8/11

Draw - 3/1

Newcastle - 10/3