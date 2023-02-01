Leicester chairman relieves club of outstanding debts owed to parent company

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Leicester have announced chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha has relieved the club of the outstanding £194million debt which was owed to parent company King Power International.

The Premier League club said over £194m in loans and related interest had been capitalised into equity issued to KPI, which is wholly owned by the Srivaddhanaprabha family.

Leicester said in a statement: “These loans have been provided by KPI to the club over the last four years to fund the construction of the club’s world-class new training ground at Seagrave and to continue to support the club’s investments into its squad and women’s football during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Their conversion into equity serves to strengthen the club’s balance sheet, reduce its interest costs, and provide further evidence of KPI’s commitment to supporting the club’s long-term sustainability.”

It is the second time the Foxes have completed a debt-to-equity transfer under the Srivaddhanaprabha family’s ownership, with £103m worth of debt relieved in 2013.