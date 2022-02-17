Leicester’s Europa Conference League venture begins this evening, as the Premier League side take on Danish club Randers in the first leg of the teams’ play-off tie.

Having finished third in their Europa League group behind Spartak Moscow and Napoli, Leicester dropped into this new third-tier competition, where they must overcome the Danish Cup holders to reach the quarter-finals.

Last time out, the Foxes played out a 2-2 draw with West Ham in the Premier League, conceding in the final moments to miss out on a win and see their poor run continue.

Randers, meanwhile, are in mixed form coming into this match at the King Power stadium, but they will be facing an injury-hit side here.

Below is all you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 17 February.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air live on BT Sport HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to miss out with a hamstring problem (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne are all expected to miss out for Leicester.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Ward, Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Iheanacho, Lookman.

Randers: Carlgren, Kallesoe, Piesinger, Andersson, Kopplin, Kehinde, Johnsen, Lauenborg, Tibbling, Odey, Kamara.

Odds

Leicester – 1/5

Draw – 9/2

Randers – 19/2

Prediction

Leicester 1-0 Randers.