Is Leicester vs Randers on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Europa Conference League fixture
All you need to know about the play-off game
Leicester step out in the Europa Conference League for the first time tonight as they face Danish side Randers in the first leg of the teams’ play-off tie.
Leicester dropped into this new tournament after coming third in their Europa League group, finishing behind Spartak Moscow and Napoli, and the Foxes must now navigate two games against the Danish Cup holders.
In their most recent outing, Leicester conceded in the final moments to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League, meaning their disappointing run goes on.
Randers, meanwhile, are in mixed form coming into this match at the King Power stadium, but they will be facing an injury-hit side here.
Below is all you need to know about tonight’s game.
When is it?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 17 February.
How can I watch it?
The fixture will air live on BT Sport HD and BT Sport Ultimate.
It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and app.
What is the team news?
Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne are all expected to miss out for Leicester.
Predicted line-ups
Leicester: Ward, Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Iheanacho, Lookman.
Randers: Carlgren, Kallesoe, Piesinger, Andersson, Kopplin, Kehinde, Johnsen, Lauenborg, Tibbling, Odey, Kamara.
Odds
Leicester – 1/5
Draw – 9/2
Randers – 19/2
Prediction
Leicester 1-0 Randers.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies