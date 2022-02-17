Leicester step out in the Europa Conference League for the first time tonight as they face Danish side Randers in the first leg of the teams’ play-off tie.

Leicester dropped into this new tournament after coming third in their Europa League group, finishing behind Spartak Moscow and Napoli, and the Foxes must now navigate two games against the Danish Cup holders.

In their most recent outing, Leicester conceded in the final moments to draw 2-2 with West Ham in the Premier League, meaning their disappointing run goes on.

Randers, meanwhile, are in mixed form coming into this match at the King Power stadium, but they will be facing an injury-hit side here.

Below is all you need to know about tonight’s game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 17 February.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air live on BT Sport HD and BT Sport Ultimate.

It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s website and app.

What is the team news?

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is set to miss out with a hamstring problem (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Jamie Vardy, Wesley Fofana, Ryan Bertrand, Jonny Evans and Timothy Castagne are all expected to miss out for Leicester.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Ward, Pereira, Vestergaard, Soyuncu, Thomas, Tielemans, Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Iheanacho, Lookman.

Randers: Carlgren, Kallesoe, Piesinger, Andersson, Kopplin, Kehinde, Johnsen, Lauenborg, Tibbling, Odey, Kamara.

Odds

Leicester – 1/5

Draw – 9/2

Randers – 19/2

Prediction

Leicester 1-0 Randers.