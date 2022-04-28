Leicester City vs Roma live stream: How to watch the Europa Conference League fixture online and on TV tonight
Leicester City host Roma in the first leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final on Thursday.
The knock-out match is Leicester’s first ever European semi-final and so even if they bow out at this stage the club have made history. Due to the monumentous occasion manager Brendan Rodgers has been forced to back track on comments he made last season.
He said after Leicester crashed out last season: “I’ve got to be honest, I don’t even know what the competition is. In all fairness, I was focused on the Europa League and winning this group, or at the very least finishing second.
Rodgers has now commended his players on making history, saying: “I am very proud. It’s a big credit to the players and their personality. We just kept going as at times we don’t make it easy for ourselves.”
But who will line-up for the side and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday, 28 April at the King Power Stadium.
How can I watch?
The fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 3 and subscribers will also be able to stream the game on the BT website and app.
Team news
Leicester will be without Wilfred Ndidi, Ryan Bertrand Jonny Evans and Boubakary Soumare due to injury but Jamie Vardy could feature.
Roma, meanwhile, are without star Nicolo Zaniolo and Bryan Cristante and Leonardo Spinazzola are also out with injury.
Predicted line-ups
Leicester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Soyuncu, Fofana, Castagne; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans; Barnes, Maddison, Lookman; Daka
AS Roma: Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Oliveira, Veretout, Vina; Mkhitaryan, Pellegrini; Abraham
Odds
Leicester City - 11/10
Draw - 2/1
AS Roma - 2/1
Prediction
The semi-final should be a thriller for fans but Jose Mourinho’s side could have the edge. Tammy Abraham has been in some form this season since moving from Chelsea. Leicester do have a home crowd which could level the playing field. Leicester City 1-1 AS Roma.
