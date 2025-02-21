Bees sting Leicester to add to the misery for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s strugglers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford inflicted a damaging 4-0 defeat on struggling Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The Bees scored three times in 15 first-half minutes and went on to net four against the Foxes for a second time this season, following the 4-1 home victory in November.

It meant a 10th Premier League defeat for Ruud Van Nistelrooy in his short spell in charge of Leicester.

The hosts started the better of the two teams but imploded in the space of 15 first-half minutes. Goals from Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and captain Christian Norgaard had fans streaming for the exit doors before the half-time whistle.

Brentford had further opportunities to increase their lead most notably through Mikkel Damsgaard but Thomas Frank’s side finally had a fourth when Fabio Carvalho slotted in his second of the season to seal a fourth successive win on the road, which moves them into the top half of the table.

It was the fourth time this season that Leicester have shipped three goals before half-time. They have failed to find the net in front of their own fans for 75 days.

The Foxes were quick out of the traps and were twice denied by Mark Flekken in the opening four minutes. He kept out new signing Woyo Coulibaly from point-blank range, before denying Jamie Vardy a couple of minutes later.

Brentford did not threaten much before they exposed the soft underbelly of their hosts in the 17th minute.

Boubakary Soumare sloppily lost the ball in midfield, helping the Bees onto the front foot. Kevin Schade combined with Damsgaard and the latter chipped through to Wissa, who was able to touch the ball home off the woodwork.

It was 2-0 10 minutes later when Damsgaard burst through the middle of the park and teed up Mbeumo, who whipped the ball beyond Mads Hermansen from range.

Brentford had a third in the 32nd minute, with Leicester exposed from another set-piece. Mbeumo’s chipped free-kick found the onrushing Norgaard, who flicked the ball into the net.

Large numbers of home fans headed for the exits as chants of “we are going down” emerged from those left in the stands.

Schade’s header rattled a post and Leicester were saved further embarrassment before the break when Hermansen prevented a Wout Faes own goal. The ball broke for Keane Lewis-Potter to tap home but referee Tony Harrington ruled it out for handball.

Jordan Ayew was sarcastically cheered from the pitch when he was replaced by Facundo Buonanotte before the hour mark.

The Bees sought to add to Leicester’s misery and Damsgaard got on the end of Mbeumo’s ball but was denied by a magnificent save by Hermansen.

However, a grim night for the hosts was capped a minute from time when the ball fell for Carvalho inside the box and the 73rd-minute substitute coolly converted.