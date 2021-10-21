Leicester need to build on two ‘very big wins’ – Patson Daka

Four-goal hero Patson Daka insisted Leicester must build on their Russian revival quickly.

The striker became the first Foxes player to score four goals in a game for 63 years in Wednesday’s 4-3 win at Spartak Moscow

Leicester came from 2-0 down to reignite their Europa League hopes after picking up just one point from their opening two games.

Daka’s goals included a nine-minute hat-trick, with strikes either side of half-time, in the Group C showdown.

He also netted in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Manchester United and after an indifferent start to the season Daka knows the Foxes need to capitalise on their recent performances.

“They are very big wins,” the Zambia international told the club’s official site.

“We had a difficult few weeks and these two wins, they are very important for us to continue building our confidence as a team. It gives us a lot of direction going forward.

“At this time, I’d say we don’t have to spend too much time looking at the table because we still have many games to play and we have to concentrate on each and every game that we have coming next.

“We cannot think about the whole games that are remaining, we have to think about the next one, how we’re going to deal with that.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves, not the table, or how many points we’ll get.”

The last Leicester player to score four goals in game was Derek Hines against Aston Villa in 1958.

The Foxes now go to Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday with Daka keen to move forward.

“Everyone can score, but it’s all about the consistency and that is the greatest challenge,” he said.

“I don’t want to dwell on the goals I’ve scored, it’s all about the consistency, I have to continue working hard and making sure I continue doing what I have to do to help the team.”