Leicester City take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
The Foxes looked on course for Champions League qualification but again, as last year, they have slipped up late in the season and need help if they’re to secure a top four spot. They head into the final day of the 2020/21 campaign in fifth, level on points with fourth-placed Liverpool but with an inferior goal difference.
Brendan Rodgers’ side must now hope the Reds falter, at home against Crystal Palace, or that Chelsea drop points away at Aston Villa, all while taking all three points themselves at home to Tottenham. Spurs can also qualify for European football - if West Ham lose against Southampton - with a win so there’s plenty to play for at the King Power in a game that could be Harry Kane’s last in a Spurs shirt.
“We’ll talk about the different situations that may arise in the game,” Rodgers said ahead of the game. “I think ultimately we set out to win the game. What’s important is that you can’t overcomplicate it. For us, if there is a point where we do need a goal, we would want to have something in place for that.
“However, it’s something where I’ve had an experience before, as you well know, where if you get too emotional and you think you can chase goals, it can go against you. The key is to win the game, and get three points.”
All the fixtures
Here are today’s games:
Leicester vs Tottenham
Man City vs Everton
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Wolves vs Man United
West Ham vs Southampton
Leeds vs West Brom
Fulham vs Newcastle
Arsenal vs Brighton
Sheffield United vs Burnley
When will line-ups arrive?
With every Premier League game kicking off at 4pm BST today, starting XIs will drop at 3pm.
Premier League
The 2020/21 Premier League season is set to come to a conclusion on Sunday with plenty still to decide.
The race for the top four and those all-important Champions League qualification places is still up in the air with three teams battling it out on the final day.
The equation for Chelsea is simple - win at Aston Villa and they will return to the competition they are in the final of next weekend.
Liverpool’s route in is the same with three points against Crystal Palace, helmed by Roy Hodgson in his last game in charge, enough for them to qualify too.
FA Cup winners Leicester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, must win themselves and hope one of their two rivals slip up.
West Ham need a point to guarantee European football of their own with Spurs hoping to be able to capitalise if they don’t.
The Premier League trophy will be lifted at the Etihad following Manchester City vs Everton where Sergio Aguero will also bid the home crowd farewell as he brings his glittering City career to a close.
Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be waving goodbye too with his four-year spell in charge of Wolves coming to an end after the game with Manchester United with others across the league battling for crucial points and final finishing positions.
We will be across all of it for you throughout the afternoon so stay right here.
