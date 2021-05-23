Tottenham travel to Leicester City in the Premier League today as the race for European football comes to a head.

The clash is set to prove crucial as Leicester pursue a place in the top four and Tottenham seek to finish in sixth place.

Leicester lifted the FA Cup after overcoming Chelsea two weeks ago but were beaten by Thomas Tuchel’s players in their next – and most recent – match. Spurs, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Aston Villa last time out. As such, Leicester are fifth in the standings, behind fourth-placed Liverpool on goal difference, and Spurs are seventh – three points behind London rivals West Ham in sixth but with a better goal difference.

Leicester would need an almighty win here to overtake Liverpool if the Reds are also victorious today, a win if Liverpool draw, or a draw if Liverpool lose. If both sides are beaten, Jurgen Klopp’s team would need to be thrashed by hefty margin Crystal Palace and Leicester would need to be defeated by a narrow one. Tottenham, meanwhile, must win and hope West Ham lose to Southampton.

Here's everything you need to know about Leicester vs Spurs.

When is it?

The game will kick off at 4pm BST.

How can I watch it?

The match will air live on Sky Sports. Subscribers can also stream it live on the SkyGo app and the broadcaster’s website.

What is the team news?

For Spurs, Ben Davies will miss out through injury, as will fellow defender Japhet Tanganga, who was taken off on a stretcher in Tottenham’s loss to Villa this week. Wantaway Harry Kane will surely start in what could well be his final game for the club.

Wes Morgan will certainly be playing his final game for Leicester, if he gets any time on the pitch, having announced on Friday that he will retire at the end of the season. Harvey Barnes’ knee injury keeps him out.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Castagne, Fofana, Thomas; Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Tottenham: Lloris; Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Winks, Alli; Bergwijn, Kane, Son.

Odds

Leicester: 1/1

Draw: 3/1

Tottenham: 23/10

Prediction

Leicester 1-1 Tottenham. Leicester to miss out on the Champions League as Liverpool beat Crystal Palace, and Spurs to miss out on the Europa League.