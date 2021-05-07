Leicester City will look to bounce back from dropping points against 10-man Southampton when they welcome Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium in the Premier League tonight.

Brendan Rodgers’ side could move eight points clear of fifth-placed West Ham with a win, as Leicester look to secure Champions League qualification for just the second time in the club’s history.

The Foxes remain in a strong position despite drawing against the Saints last Friday but will look to take maxiumum points against Newcastle this time around, with a run-in of games against Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to come.

Newcastle’s Premier League status is all but safe for another season, but Steve Bruce will be looking for an improvement following a dismal display in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is it?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday 7 May.

How can I watch?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7:30pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What’s the team news?

Rodgers said he expected defender Johnny Evans to be fit enough to start against Newcastle after recovering from a minor injury this week. James Maddison and Ricardo Pereira are set to start as they return to full fitness. Harvey Barnes and James Justin are out for the season due to knee injuries, while Wes Morgan also remains side-lined.

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar is unavailable due to suspension after being sent off in Sunday’s defeat to Arsenal. Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser and Karl Darlow remain out, and Bruce confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns for his team.

Possible line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Castagne; Maddison, Vardy, Iheanacho

Newcastle: Dubravka; Murphy, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Ritchie; Longstaff, Shelvey, Almiron; Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Odds

Leicester: 2/5

Draw: 15/4

Newcastle: 7/1

Prediction

It’s hard to see anything other than a comfortable home win, in what seems a good opportunity for James Maddison to get back to top form. Leicester 3-1 Newcastle