Leigh Griffiths has insisted his Celtic career is not over.

The Scotland international joined Dundee on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day in a move that appeared to bring the curtain down on his Hoops career.

The 31-year-old is yet to feature under new manager Ange Postecoglou but isn't ready to close the door on a return just yet.

“No. Not at all," he said. "I’m still contracted to Celtic so this is an opportunity to showcase myself, staying in Scotland, showing that I can still score goals. The manager will be able to get access to all my games, he’ll be watching how I’m doing.

“I need to look forward, especially playing at Dundee in a good attacking side, to show that I can still cut it. Everybody’s emotional state is going to take a bit of a dive when you’re not playing.

“It’s just about trying to stay focused, stay calm, do what you can in training – and wait for your opportunity.

“For me, that opportunity at Celtic didn’t come. So I’m looking forward to being here, showing what I can do and hopefully I can go back to Celtic a better player.”