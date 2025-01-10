Leighton Baines praises Everton response after victory on ‘difficult day’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leighton Baines praised Everton’s players for their response on a “difficult” day after he and Seamus Coleman oversaw the 2-0 FA Cup win against Peterborough following Sean Dyche’s sacking a few hours earlier.

With just over three hours to go until kick-off in the third-round tie at Goodison Park, the Toffees announced boss Dyche had been dismissed and that their former full-back Baines, who has been in charge of their under-18s, and club captain Coleman would step in on an interim basis.

The club’s new owners the Friedkin Group look set to bring back David Moyes, Everton’s manager from 2002 to 2013, as Dyche’s successor.

Starting with an XI Dyche had picked, the team defeated League One Peterborough with Beto scoring in the 42nd minute and Iliman Ndiaye adding a stoppage-time penalty, and Baines said: “I thought their application was brilliant.

“I thought they understood that – we spoke to them before the game – losing managers and coaches isn’t what anyone wants, that normally means something hasn’t gone quite right, and that’s never on one person, it’s on a lot of people that are involved in it.

“The players knew they had to try to show something in terms of a response to it, and they did. They tried to play with energy and do the right things, and they played against a team that likes to play a lot of football as well. It was a nice challenge.”

Baines said the day had been “definitely difficult”, adding: “A manager losing his job isn’t good and it normally follows a difficult period, not just a difficult day, and it has been that.

“But I think within all of that there’s definitely now got to be hope and optimism. That’s something we’ve spoken about today. Things are changing, the football club, the ownership, the stadium.

“The manager’s had to leave and that’s not what anyone wants. But there will be a new manager coming in and that brings opportunity.”

When Baines, who played for the club under Moyes, was asked how he would feel about the Scot coming back, he said: “I don’t want to get too dragged into discussion about who the right man is.

“All I can do is speak (about) David Moyes because I played for him, and he was a great coach to play for. He’s a good man. But as far as who’s the right man for the job and all that, I don’t want to get dragged into all that.”

Baines added: “I think the football club is in a situation where it definitely wants some stability, and I think that’s been the message from the owners when they came in. I think it’s stability, and everyone would gladly accept that at the moment.

“I think we’ve been through a lot the last few years and more, whether it’s managerial changes and all the things that have happened. So I think that and progress, and then let’s see where it takes us.”

Everton, currently 16th, a point above the relegation zone, return to Premier League action with next Wednesday’s home clash against Aston Villa.

Baines, who stressed he was not thinking of putting himself forward for the permanent job and that he did not know if he would still be in the interim role come next Wednesday, also spoke about Armando Broja after the forward came off on a stretcher late on.

He said: “It looked bad. We don’t know the extent of it, other than it’s a lower leg injury, but he hasn’t been taken to hospital, so I’ve taken that as a good sign.”

Ashley Young came on for Everton in the 73rd minute, but the introduction of his son Tyler Young from the Peterborough bench did not materialise.

And Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “If the game had been 2-0 at that point I would have put him on, but it’s 1-0, I’ve got to get a forward on.

“We’re not a charity case, as much as I wanted Tyler to get on with his Dad. One of their (Everton’s) players had a bit of a pop at me, which is bang out of order. I’ve got to do what is best for our team and at that point, 1-0, I’m trying to get a result.”