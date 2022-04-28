Rangers will aim to take a result back to Ibrox when they travel to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tonight.

The Scottish champions are aiming to reach their first European final since being defeated by Zenit St Petersburg in the Uefa Cup final in 2008.

Giovanni van Bronckhurst’s side overturned a first-leg defeat in Portugal to beat nine-man Braga at Ibrox in the quarter-finals.

They will take heart from their victory over Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, as they face a RB Leipzig side who are fourth in the Bundesliga and defeated Manchester City earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know before the match tonight.

When is RB Leipzig vs Rangers?

The match will kick-off at 8pm BSTon Thursday 28 April.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. BT Sport subscribers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website or BT Sport app.

What’s the team news?

With striker Alfredo Morelos out for the season after undergoing thigh surgery, Kemar Roofe’s knee injury is a fresh blow and leaves Rangers short in attack. Aaron Ramsey is also a major doubt after limping off against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Leipzig have defender Willi Orban and midfielder Kevin Kampl suspended.

Predicted line-ups

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Gvardiol, Klostermann; Henrichs, Laimer, Adams, Angelino; Olmo; Nkunku, Silva

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey; Jack, Kamara, Lundstram; Aribo, Sakala, Kent

Odds

RB Leipzig: 4/11

Draw: 15/4

Rangers: 8/1

Prediction

Rangers will remain resilient and competitive but are likely to be faced with a sterner test than in their victory at Dortmund. They will take still being in the tie ahead of the return leg at Ibrox. RB Leipzig 2-1 Rangers