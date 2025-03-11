Scotland hand first call up to 18-year-old with ‘big, big future’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steve Clarke is looking to accelerate the development of more young talent after handing teenage duo Lennon Miller and James Wilson their first call-ups.

Motherwell midfielder Miller and Hearts striker Wilson, both 18, are included for this month's Nations League play-off double-header against Greece.

Miller captained Motherwell for a spell this season and made his 67th appearance in their recent win over Rangers.

Wilson has scored six goals in his breakthrough season and has not yet played for Scotland Under-21s.

Clarke could yet call up another new face before the first leg in Greece on March 20 after a bureaucratic delay denied former England youth international George Hirst a first call-up.

Clarke said: "Obviously a lot of injuries, especially in middle to forward areas, I just felt it was a chance to have a look at two young boys who have caught the eye, Lennon certainly over the last 18 months and James over the last six months. Two for the future, but also can help us just now.

"I've obviously had more chance to watch Lennon. He plays with maturity beyond his years. He captains his club, which is a big thing at such a young age. Good qualities, can play deep in midfield, can play higher in midfield. Good delivery, box to box, good energy.

"I'm sure he's got a big, big future in front of him. It's our job to look after him and try and bring him along. Hopefully this will be the start of it.

"It's similar with James. He's someone who catches your eye, runs behind, looks to score goals, which is a great trait. We're always looking for goalscorers. He's got a few in the Premiership this year.

open image in gallery James Wilson has had a breakthrough season with Hearts ( Getty Images )

"I actually brought him into one of the camps last year. We were short a couple of bodies and brought a couple of young boys into the camp. James was one of them and he caught our eye just in a short training session.

"He's playing week in, week out. He's got good pace about him, good enthusiasm. Another one that I think can have a big future, but for now is to come into the squad and see how he measures up."

Clarke has previously handed debuts to Nathan Patterson, Billy Gilmour, Aaron Hickey and Ben Doak during their teenage years.

"When I first came into the job, I looked at the squad we had and I felt they were quite inexperienced," he said. "I wanted to try and give them caps and make them more seasoned international players and we've done that.

"Now you get to a stage where I've been in, coming up six years in the job. It feels longer than that. You have to cast your eye to the future as well because some of these players, by natural wastage, won't be available for the next campaigns afterwards. You have to start looking at who you can bring through."

Hirst, 26, has pledged his future to Scotland and Clarke admits it is possible he could feature against Greece.

open image in gallery George Hirst could yet play against Greece ( Getty Images )

"There was a delay in the paperwork," he added. "There's always the chance of somebody else getting injured. Hopefully not because I think we've suffered enough of that.

"George is somebody we've had in mind for a few months. I've watched him recently."

Sturm Graz right-back Max Johnston, a former Motherwell team-mate of Miller, and Ipswich goalkeeper Cieran Slicker are the other two uncapped players in the squad.

Aberdeen striker Kevin Nisbet has won a recall and both Kieran Tierney and Lewis Ferguson are back from injury. The likes of Angus Gunn, Hickey, Doak, Ryan Gauld, Stuart Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes are missing through injury.

PA