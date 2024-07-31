Support truly

New Manchester United signing Leny Yoro could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after he has been seen on crutches and wearing a protective boot, at the club’s US training base.

The defender, who joined United from Lille earlier this month, suffered the injury in just his second match for the club. He was forced off after 35 minutes, in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Arsenal and was unable to put any weight on the leg as he boarded the team coach.

Since then he has been shown on video wearing a protective boot on his left foot, with his leg bandaged below the knee.

The club are said to be assessing the full extent of the injury but it seems unlikely the 18-year-old will be fit for the Community Shield with Manchester City, at Wembley, on 10 August or the Premier League opening game with Fulham six days later.

Erik ten Hag’s side were hampered by injuries last season, with more than 65 separate injuries suffered and he will be hoping he does not see a repeat of events, as he looks to improve on their eighth-place finish in the Premier League.

United play La Liga side Real Betis in the second game of their three-match US tour, in San Diego at 3am BST on Thursday. Another player who could be missing from the matchday squad is Rasmus Hojlund who was also forced off in the defeat by Arsenal. Although his injury is not thought to be as serious, he has not trained since.

Defender Victor Lindelof could make his first appearance of preseason, against the Spanish side, after he returned to full training following injury.

The Sweden captain could be on his way out of Old Trafford during this transfer window as he enters the final year of his contract.

Lindelof has made 249 appearances for United and is one of the longest-serving players, and although a one-year extension to his deal was triggered during last season he is unlikely to see out the contract.