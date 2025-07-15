Tuesday’s briefing: Levi Colwill does not want to stop at world domination

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is confident the Club World Cup winners will make a major impact at home and in Europe as they look forward to the new season.

England’s Women are still very much in the think of the action as they prepare for their Euro 2025 showdown with Sweden.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Luka Modric has a new club after deciding to extend his illustrious career further.

The Blues are back

Levi Colwill insists Chelsea’s Club World Cup win was no fluke and the Premier League and Champions League are now in their sights.

The Blues defied the odds to beat Paris St Germain 3-0 at the MetLife Stadium on Sunday evening and lift the Club World Cup, providing further evidence of their revival following a difficult few years at Stamford Bridge in the wake of the Todd Boehly-led takeover in 2022.

Defender Colwill said: “Everyone was rooting for PSG or saying they were going to beat us but it’s not an upset because we know how good we are. If other people don’t believe that, then hopefully we have changed their minds now.

“I said at the start of this tournament that our plan was to win it and people looked at me as if I was crazy! So I’m going to say the exact same thing now going into the Premier League and Champions League. I think we’re ready and we’ll see next season.”

Williamson taking nothing for granted

Leah Williamson is refusing to play down the threat posed by quarter-final opponents Sweden to England’s hopes of retaining their European crown.

The Lionesses booked Thursday night’s Euro 2025 last-eight showdown with the Swedes, who they beat 4-0 in the semi-finals on their way to lifting the title three years ago, with a 6-1 Group D victory over Wales, and captain Williams is not under-estimating the danger they represent.

She said: “Sweden are a fantastic team. They’re relentless in the way they go about their game.

“They sort of avoid the expectation of every tournament and nobody really talks about them, (which is) slightly disrespectful, I think, because they always show up and they always seem to pose a threat to most teams, and normally come out with a medal or (become) a semi-final team, so, yes, they are a strong team (and) we’re looking forward to the fixture.”

Luka who’s joined AC Milan

AC Milan have completed the signing of Croatia captain Luka Modric following his departure from Real Madrid.

The 39-year-old former Dinamo Zagreb and Tottenham midfielder has put pen to paper on a one-year contract at the San Siro with the option of an extension for a further 12 months.

Modric had a trophy-laden 13-year stint at the Bernabeu, during which he claimed four LaLiga titles, six Champions League crowns and five Club World Cups.

He won the Ballon d’Or in 2018 and has made a record 188 appearances for his national team.

What’s on today?

England continue their preparations for Thursday night’s Euro 2025 quarter-final clash with Sweden in Zurich.

Elsewhere, Welsh champions The New Saints are in action in the second leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie against Shkendija in North Macedonia, while there are 15 group stage fixtures in Scotland’s Premier Sports Cup.