Hull investigate captain Lewie Coyle over shirtless street brawl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hull City are investigating club captain Lewie Coyle after footage on social media appeared to show the 29-year-old being led away from a street brawl over the bank holiday weekend.

A clip shared online allegedly shows a shirtless Coyle being taken away from the incident by his younger brother Rocco, 18, who led Coyle away and onto the road, where traffic had come to a stop.

The Championship right-back had been at the Empress Pub in Hull’s City centre at around 8pm on Sunday, 4 May, when a row started out and spilled out onto the street. It is claimed that multiple people were fighting.

A witness told the Sun that they were “just on my way home when I saw lots of people fighting. At the time I wasn't aware it was Lewie Coyle - I saw him being pushed by his brother.

“They were fighting right in the middle of the road so the bus was blocked. This bus and the other side of the road were both blocked.”

In a statement made to BBC Humberside Sport, Coyle’s club said: “Hull City is aware of a video currently circulating on social media and has launched an investigation into the matter. The club will refrain from making further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”

Coyle and his younger brother both play for Hull, with the former having joined Hull from Fleetwood Town in 2020, while Rocco is currently a youth team player.

Lewis was part of the Hull side that gained promotion to the Championship in 2020/21, and was appointed club captain ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Over the weekend, Hull avoided relegation back to League One, with a 1-1 draw against Portsmouth on the final day enough to climb above Luton Town and finish 21st on goal difference.