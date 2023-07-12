‘Long live the captain!’ – Lewis Dunk boosts Brighton with new three-year deal

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

Academy graduate Dunk went past the 400-appearance mark during the 2022-23 season and helped the Seagulls qualify for the Europa League with an excellent sixth-placed finish.

Dunk’s previous terms with Brighton were due to expire in two years’ time, but he has flourished under Roberto De Zerbi and will now be contracted to the club until 2026.

De Zerbi said: “Long live the captain!

“I’m really happy he has signed this new contract. It’s good news for Lewis and the club.”

Centre-back Dunk repeatedly received praise from his manager for his commitment during the final weeks of the last season, after playing through the pain to help Brighton qualify for Europe.

It subsequently meant the defender had to pull out of the England squad for their June qualifiers.

Dunk made his debut for Brighton in 2010 and has been a key figure in their journey from Sky Bet League One through to the Championship and eventually the Premier League.

The 31-year-old signed a five-year deal with the club in 2025, but these fresh terms will continue his association with his boyhood club.

He has previously stated his desire to finish his career as a one-club man.