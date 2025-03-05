Lewis Hall out of Carabao Cup final in big blow for Eddie Howe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle United and England defender Lewis Hall will miss the remainder of the season due to a foot injury that requires surgery.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury during Newcastle’s Premier League loss to Liverpool in February.

A statement on the Magpies’ official website said: “Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.

“Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club’s medical team.

“Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery.”

This injury is a significant setback for Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, particularly with the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool looming on March 16.

Hall, a summer signing from Chelsea following a successful loan spell, has been a key player for Newcastle this season, starting every Premier League match since September.

He also made his senior England debut in November.

open image in gallery Anthony Gordon leaves the pitch after being shown a red card ( PA Wire )

Hall’s absence adds to Howe’s selection woes, as Anthony Gordon is already suspended for the Wembley final after receiving a red card in the FA Cup defeat against Brighton.

The forward was dismissed late on in the FA Cup fifth round tie after lashing out at visiting defender Jan Paul van Hecke, striking him with two hands in the back of the head.

Howe suggested after the extra-time defeat that his side may consider appealing the sanction, believing that Gordon did not mean to harm Van Hecke, but the club later decided not to challenge a three-match ban.

“Knowing the player, I know there’s no malice intended there,” Howe said at the time.

“He plays hard – I want him to play hard, I want him to be competitive, but I don’t see an issue there at this moment.

“I think it would be very out of context with how he is generally, maybe a bit of frustration in the game that things weren’t going our way, but I’d say that’s not a common sight for me when Anthony plays.”

Howe spoke after reaching the Carabao Cup decider of his hope that Newcastle could end a 70-year wait for silverware.