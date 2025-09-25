Tottenham’s owners yet to receive new offer for club amid report of takeover bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tottenham’s owners are yet to receive a new offer for the club, despite a report claiming a United States consortium has launched a £4.5billion takeover bid, the PA news agency understands.

The Sun reports a consortium headed by tech entrepreneur Brooklyn Earick is looking to buy the club, weeks after two expressions of interest were “unequivocally rejected” by Spurs’ majority owners ENIC, which is run by the Lewis family trust.

A club statement at the start of September said “Tottenham Hotspur is not for sale” after Amanda Staveley’s PCP International Finance and a consortium of investors led by Dr Roger Kennedy and Wing-Fai Ng through Firehawk Holdings Limited were revealed to be interested in acquiring the north London club.

ENIC owns 87 per cent of Spurs, but due to the remaining shares being publicly traded, the club is subjected to the UK Takeover Code.

Therefore, any expression of interest or bid must be lodged with the Takeover Code panel and made public, but PA understands the Lewis family trust has not been made aware of any consortium being ready to buy Tottenham.

The Sun claims Earick will launch a £3.3bn takeover bid with a number of NFL and NBA investors, with a further £1.2bn set aside as transfer funds for new boss Thomas Frank.

If the overall £4.5bn package were successful, it would exceed Todd Boehly’s takeover of Chelsea for £4.25bn in 2022.

The Lewis family trust earlier this month asked Daniel Levy to step down from his role as Tottenham chairman after 24 years due to a desire for the club to target “more wins, more often”.

Levy revealed last year the club were in talks with “prospective investors” over selling a minority share, although discussions involving Qatar Sports Investments were denied.

PA understands the Lewis family trust is open to external investment, but the main focus is on providing the required support to new non-executive chairman Peter Charrington, chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and head coach Frank, all whom have been appointed in 2025, to help deliver greater on-field success.