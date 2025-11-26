Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea delivered a commanding performance to sweep aside Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday, with goalscorer Liam Delap asserting that the Blues are only just beginning to show their true potential.

The stunning display at Stamford Bridge saw Enzo Maresca’s youthful side overwhelm the La Liga giants, marking what is arguably the Italian’s finest moment in his 18 months at the helm.

The evening was illuminated by an outrageous individual effort from Brazilian teenager Estevao, though the victory was sealed by a debut home goal for £30million summer signing Delap. He clinically converted Enzo Fernandez’s precise cross to make it 3-0, capping a memorable night for the club.

Reflecting on the triumph, Delap told Chelsea’s club website: "It was incredible. You grow up dreaming of nights like this. We had a game plan and everyone executed it really well."

He added: "I believe we’re building something really good here. We’re working together every day and we’re getting better and better. We come into every game with huge belief. We showed that we can do it against anyone."

open image in gallery Liam Delap thinks Chelsea are only going to get better after beating Barcelona (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

This superb showing has revitalised Chelsea’s Champions League campaign, after facing a disappointing draw away against Qarabag.

The win over Barcelona now means two victories from their remaining three group matches will likely secure direct passage to the last-16, bypassing the February play-off round and adding significant momentum to their promising season.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona struggled to counter Chelsea’s attacking fluency and relentless desire to regain possession.

Delap offered tactical insight into their approach, stating: "We knew how strong Barcelona are and how many good players they have, but we also knew that their high line is so high. We had to pass the ball about to create that space."

He added: "We knew that we needed to be defensively solid and that we could hurt them. Defensively everyone was really solid."

Estevao, already a fan favourite in west London, further cemented his burgeoning reputation.

open image in gallery Delap reserved special praise for teenage star Estevao (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

His spectacular goal, which put Chelsea 2-0 up early in the second half, saw him expertly slip past defender Pau Cubarsi, glide past Alejandro Balde, and unleash an unstoppable, rising finish into the net.

This performance notably overshadowed fellow 18-year-old Lamine Yamal, who had little impact for the Spanish side.

Praising his young teammate, Delap remarked: "He’s so young but he’s so exciting. He’s so raw and he’s got the world at his feet at the moment. He’s just got to stay grounded and keep working hard."