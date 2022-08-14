Jump to content
Liam Delap set to be loaned out by Manchester City

The 19-year-old striker is likely to have Burnley and Southampton among his suitors

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Writer
Sunday 14 August 2022 22:30
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Manchester City have decided to loan Liam Delap out, which is likely to prompt a scramble for the services of the young striker.

Burnley and Southampton are likely to be interested in the 19-year-old centre forward, who has scored one goal in four games for City’s senior side.

Delap struck 24 times in 20 matches for City’s Elite Development Squad in 2020-21 before having an injury-hit campaign last season and manager Pep Guardiola believes he now needs first-team football.

He is prepared to let Delap leave because he has signed Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez but has said fellow youngsters Luke Mbete, Rico Lewis and Josh Wilson-Esbrand will remain in his squad for the season.

Guardiola said: “We loaned ‘Macca’ [James McAtee, to Sheffield United], Liam is in that process because we have Erling and Julian and he needs minutes. The EDS phase is done. He has to try and go there and play and the other ones. Luke Mbete, Rico and Josh will be with us.”

