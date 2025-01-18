He’s doing really well – Pep Guardiola pleased to see Liam Delap star at Ipswich

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Delap may have been unable to break out of Erling Haaland’s shadow at Manchester City but he has the chance to eclipse the prolific Norwegian this weekend.

The City Academy graduate has impressed since swapping the Etihad Stadium for Ipswich last summer, scoring eight goals so far this season as the Tractor Boys try to establish themselves in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old moved on having realised he was unlikely to supplant Haaland as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice centre-forward.

Haaland’s remarkable output – 111 goals in 126 appearances for City – was rewarded with a suitably extraordinary new contract on Friday, with the former Borussia Dortmund frontman signing a nine-and-a-half-year deal worth a reported £500,000 per week.

Delap, who made six first-team appearances at City, will come up against his old club on Sunday as the champions travel to Portman Road.

With City faltering this term and falling well off the pace in their pursuit of a fifth successive title, Ipswich and Delap may fancy their chances as they battle for top-flight survival.

“He’s doing really well,” said City manager Guardiola. “So many players have come up from this academy and they have settled perfectly in the Premier League.

“When he was here, we always thought he was a typical striker for the Premier League and he’s doing really well. We are happy for him.”

City’s latest stumble came on Tuesday as they surrendered a two-goal lead in the last eight minutes to draw 2-2 at Brentford.

One positive to come from the game, however, was the performance of England international Phil Foden, who scored both of City’s goals.

City’s player of the year last season has endured a difficult campaign, with fitness issues in the autumn having prevented him building any momentum.

Guardiola hopes the corner has now been turned for the 24-year-old.

“Phil’s not bad with what he’s doing,” Guardiola said. “Lately, I feel his mood (is good), when he smiles and he arrives and talks and whatever. We have to be calm.

“In the first part of the year, I was a little bit more concerned. (There were) some niggles, he was a little bit more concerned about his condition, a little bit more down.

“Still, he’s a young player. He has already experienced many things in many years, but sometimes you need to breathe and you need to come back.

“In this mood, that happened in the last three weeks, one month. His natural talent will do the rest.”

City could still be without central defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias and it remains to be seen if captain Kyle Walker, having asked to leave the club, is involved. The veteran right-back has been left out for the last two games.