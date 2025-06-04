Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Chelsea complete signing of Liam Delap from Ipswich

Delap is Chelsea’s first summer signing.

Robert O'Connor
Wednesday 04 June 2025 21:13 BST
Liam Delap has signed for Chelsea from Ipswich (John Walton/PA)
Liam Delap has signed for Chelsea from Ipswich (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Chelsea have signed striker Liam Delap from Ipswich on a deal until until 2031 after triggering his £30million release clause.

An agreement was reached between the clubs last week for the England under-21 international, who becomes the Blues’ first summer signing and can join immediately due to FIFA’s 10-day June transfer window.

That will enable him to take part in the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States, though if he travels with the team it will means he will miss the European Under-21 Championship in Slovakia.

The 22-year-old said on the club’s official website: “I understand the stature of this club and can see the trajectory it is on with these players and the head coach.

“It’s going to be an incredible place for me to develop and I hope to achieve amazing things here and help the club win more trophies.”

Chelsea reportedly fended off interest from Manchester United, with the lack of European football next season for the Old Trafford side understood to be a factor in the player’s decision to pick west London.

Enzo Maresca’s side will play in the Champions League after finishing fourth in his first season in charge, the first time the club has qualified for Europe’s top competition since 2022.

Delap’s signing means the pair will be reunited after working together with Manchester City’s under-23 team while Maresca was in charge during the 2020/21 season, and latterly with the senior squad when the Italian was assistant to Pep Guardiola.

Delap made only six first-team appearances for City, scoring once, before loan spells with Stoke, Preston and Hull.

Despite Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League, which made his release clause active, he adapted quickly to the top flight by scoring 12 times in his first full season in the division – comfortably his best goal return – having spent most of his senior career in the Championship.

Chelsea have been stretched thin in attack this season, with injuries to Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu leaving the team without a fit striker for periods of the campaign.

Of those two, only Jackson has scored in the Premier League and the need for credible competition and support for the Senegal international has long been apparent.

