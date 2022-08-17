Liam Delap: Stoke win race to loan Manchester City striker
Delap had attracted loan interest from a host of Championship clubs
Stoke City have won the race to sign Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City.
Delap is expected to finalise a season-long loan to the Championship club imminently, with no option to buy included and a medical scheduled for later today.
The 19-year-old had attracted interest from a host of clubs this summer, with Burnley and West Bromwich Albion both looking into a potential loan.
Delap will join Michael O'Neill's side, however, following in the footsteps of his father Rory, who played for Stoke between 2006 and 2013.
Pep Guardiola confirmed last week that Delap would be allowed to leave on loan, with Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez set to be City's options up front this season.
“We loaned ‘Macca’ [James McAtee], Liam is in that process because we have Erling and Julian and he needs minutes. The EDS [Elite Development Squad] phase is done. He has to try and go there and play."
Delap was an unused substitute in City's 4-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth on Saturday.
The England under-19 international has made six appearances for City since scoring on his debut against Bournemouth in the EFL Cup in 2020.
